Micah Hyde has “no idea what the future holds”

Safety Micah Hyde has been a fixture on the Bills defense since 2017, but his run with the team may be coming to an end.

Hyde’s contract is up and the veteran said on Monday that he’s not sure he’ll be playing for anyone after turning 34 next month. Hyde has dealt with neck injuries and he told reporters that it was “a battle each and every week to get back on that field on Sundays.”

Hyde said he was “glad I was able to go on this run with the boys and at least try to finish it off right” and that he’ll be taking some time to consider his options before making any decisions about next season.

“Every year when you lose, you wake up the next day and you’re filled with so much frustration because you weren’t able to get it done,” Hyde said, via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. “This morning I woke up and I’m like, ‘Wow, that was a run. That was an amazing run we went on.’ I’m forever grateful for this team, the hard work and the resilience this team has showed. I just have no idea what the future holds right now. I’m going to sit down, maybe in a couple weeks or something, and talk to the wife and talk to the family. But we’ll see. I’m in no rush, no rush at all.”

Hyde has been named a second-team All-Pro twice during his time in Buffalo and his departure would make for a big change at the back end of the Bills defense in 2024.