Shedeur Sanders: It’s about fit, not going No. 1 overall

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be an early pick in this year’s draft, but the exact spot he goes isn’t of great importance to him.

Sanders said last month that he will be thankful if the Titans decide to make him the first overall pick come April and called himself “the most guaranteed risk” a team can take in this year’s draft, but he said this week that he is not going to feel much animosity toward the team if they decide to go in a different direction.

“Why would I be mad?” Sanders said to Kevin Clark of ESPN. “I think about it like this: These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 that don’t really matter to me at the end of the day. I could go No. 1, but it may not be a fit. I could go No. 2 and it’d be a fit. I could go No. 3 and it’d be a fit. It’s all about fit.”

One need only look at the history of other quarterbacks drafted in the first round recently to see how important fit and coaching are to their chances of success. That will make the pre-draft process vital for Sanders as he tries to find the best place to start his NFL career.