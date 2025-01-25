Shedeur Sanders: I’d love to go to Titans, I’d be thankful

The Titans hired Mike Borgonzi as their new General Manager this week and he got right to work on preparing for the draft at this weekend’s East-West Shrine Game.

One of the picks that Borgonzi has at his disposal is the first overall selection and a couple of potential choices with that pick are in Texas for the game. Quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are in attendance, although Sanders won’t be doing any on-field work. He’s there to meet with teams and he met with the Titans on Saturday.

“It was truly exciting,” Sanders said, “that I was able get in and meet everybody and they were able to ask questions and understand me.”

Sanders called himself “the most guaranteed risk you can take” and said he will change the fortunes of any team that picks him this spring. He also said he likes the idea of the Titans being that team.

“I’d love it,” Sanders said, via the Titans’ website. “I would be thankful.”

The Titans have other options to consider with the pick and with their plan at quarterback, but the first impression with Sanders sounds like it was a good one.