nbc_pft_rodgers_250417.jpg
Rodgers remains undecided on future
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal

YouTube, WBD, Amazon show interest in Brazil game

  
Published April 17, 2025 10:07 PM

For the second straight season, the NFL’s opening weekend will feature a Friday night game in Brazil. The TV rights for the game have not yet been awarded.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that YouTube, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Amazon are interested in the game. YouTube, per Fischer, is regarded by some to be the favorite.

Last year, the game streamed on Peacock. This year’s deal could include a Week 17 game.

The NFL is able to play on the opening Friday of the season when it lands on the first Friday in September. The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1960 exchanged a broadcast antitrust exemption for a requirement to avoid broadcasting games on Friday night or Saturday from the second weekend in September through the second weekend in December.

The Chargers will host this year’s game in Brazil. Its opponent has yet to be announced.