Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk announces retirement

Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk announced his retirement Thursday night.

“What an incredible journey it’s been,” Ramczyk wrote in a long missive on social media. “My path to the NFL wasn’t a straight line. It wasn’t the story most people expect. There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself. It’s funny how life works out. Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be. Today, I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point — from technical college to become a ‘welder’ to All-Pro in the NFL. As I step into retirement, I’m filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me.”

Ramczyk, a first-round pick of the Saints in 2017, has battled knee issues the past two seasons. He missed five games in 2023 and all of last season.

Ramczyk, 31, was a stalwart on the right side, starting all 101 regular-season games he played, 98 on the right side. He made All-Pro in 2019 and twice was second-team All-Pro.

The NFL announced Thursday that Ramczyk will announce the Saints’ second-day draft picks in Green Bay next week.

“I’m excited for what the future holds, especially the opportunity to spend more time with my two boys and watch them grow,” Ramczyk said in ending his statement. “I’m looking forward to this next chapter in life and am forever grateful. Who Dat for life.”