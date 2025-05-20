 Skip navigation
Shemar Stewart remains on sideline due to contract dispute

  
Published May 20, 2025 01:29 PM

Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart remains unsigned and on the sidelines during the club’s on-field work.

The rookie edge rusher has been embroiled in a contract dispute with the club and has not been participating during Cincinnati’s voluntary workouts — though he has been in the building. Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported earlier on Tuesday that Stewart wants his contract to look like Cincinnati’s last two first-round picks, both of whom were taken after No. 17 overall.

As has been the case, Stewart is not planning to practice until the dispute is resolved.

Head coach Zac Taylor said after practice that there’s “no update yet” on Stewart’s status. But Taylor also noted that Stewart has “done a great job in the meetings.”

Stewart recorded 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in his 37 games at Texas A&M.