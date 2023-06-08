 Skip navigation
Solomon Thomas: Aaron Rodgers’ leadership has changed the Jets’ locker room

  
Published June 7, 2023 11:51 PM
June 7, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question the motive behind why the Jets have elected to cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp and discuss the importance of keeping Aaron Rodgers happy.

Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas is in his second season with the team, but something is different this year: The presence of a Hall of Fame quarterback.

Thomas said Aaron Rodgers has made a major difference during the offseason program in the feeling within the Jets’ locker room, with the team feeling more confident and more enthusiastic.

The room is buzzing right now -- the building is buzzing -- and it’s buzzing for a reason,” Thomas said, via ESPN. “You bring in a solidified Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers and it’s going to change some things. His leadership, his knowledge, the way he plays the game -- you know he’s going to put up points and you know he’s going to play smart football. It brings a whole new youthfulness around this team, even for the vets.”

After typically staying away during the offseason in his last few days in Green Bay, Rodgers has been active and engaged in the Jets’ offseason program. Thomas believes Rodgers’ presence is already paying dividends.