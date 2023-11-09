Some players are missing out on ways to reduce fine money

Near the bottom of NFL Players Association president JC Tretter’s recent attack on the fine system includes a couple of surprising facts.

First, Tretter points out that 12 percent of all fines last year were not appealed at all. Why not give it a try in every case? It’s free, and it’s a truly independent process that works.

Of roughly 460 fines last year, 250 appeals were fully or partially successful. That success rate for appeals goes even higher when considering the fact that roughly 55 fines weren’t appealed at all.

Also, Tretter points out that first-time offenders can get a 25-percent reduction in their fines by watching a “short 5-minute instructional video” at the end of the season. Per Tretter, roughly 62 percent did not take advantage of this right, resulting in $440,000 in rebates being lost.

It’s a clear message to players and agents. Appeal the fines. And, for first-time offenders, watch the five-minute video.

