 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stanford to hire Commanders QB coach Tavita Pritchard as next head coach

  
Published November 28, 2025 05:19 PM

Andrew Luck usurped Tavita Pritchard as Stanford’s starting quarterback in 2009 and he’s bringing his former teammate back to Palo Alto in a new role.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that Pritchard will be the next head coach of the Cardinal. Pritchard is currently the Commanders’ quarterbacks coach and he will leave the team after Sunday night’s game against the Broncos.

Luck is the General Manager of the Stanford football program and he hired his former Colts coach Frank Reich as the school’s interim head coach this year. Reich has gone 4-7 going into this weekend’s season finale against Notre Dame.

Pritchard became a graduate assistant at Stanford in 2010 and remained on the staff through the 2022 season. He has been with the Commanders for the last three seasons.