Stanford to hire Commanders QB coach Tavita Pritchard as next head coach

Andrew Luck usurped Tavita Pritchard as Stanford’s starting quarterback in 2009 and he’s bringing his former teammate back to Palo Alto in a new role.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that Pritchard will be the next head coach of the Cardinal. Pritchard is currently the Commanders’ quarterbacks coach and he will leave the team after Sunday night’s game against the Broncos.

Luck is the General Manager of the Stanford football program and he hired his former Colts coach Frank Reich as the school’s interim head coach this year. Reich has gone 4-7 going into this weekend’s season finale against Notre Dame.

Pritchard became a graduate assistant at Stanford in 2010 and remained on the staff through the 2022 season. He has been with the Commanders for the last three seasons.