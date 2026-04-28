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Steelers apply UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers

  
Published April 28, 2026 10:52 AM

There’s been a development in the Aaron Rodgers saga. It was not one that anyone expected.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers have applied an unrestricted free agent tender on Rodgers. And while the move is characterized as “rare,” the Chargers did it last year with running back J.K. Dobbins. The Browns also did it with receiver Elijah Moore in 2025.

The move gives Rodgers a 10-percent raise over his 2025 contract (if he accepts the tender). More importantly, it preserves the ability of the Steelers to get credit for Rodgers’s potential departure to another team in the convoluted compensatory draft pick formula.

Contrary to the report, it’s NOT a right of first refusal. For now, Rodgers can still sign with any team at any time, even if another team offers less than whatever the Steelers have or will put on the table. If Rodgers signs with another team, the transaction counts toward both teams’ compensatory pick formulas.

Bottom line? It has nothing to do with where Rodgers can sign, for now. As of July 22, that’s when things get complicated.

The Steelers at that point would hold exclusive negotiating rights to Rodgers. So if he’s thinking about, for example, staying home and waiting for a starter on a contending team to suffer an injury, the Steelers would hold his rights. To get Rodgers at that point, a new team would have to work out a trade with the Steelers.

The bigger question is how Rodgers (who can be a tad unpredictable) will react to the move. The Steelers have made a chess move during his period of indefinite contemplation. Will that rankle him? Will it make him less inclined to play in Pittsburgh?

Regardless, Rodgers has no other real options (unless something unexpected happens before July 22 as to another starting quarterback). Today’s move complicates any potential plan to wait beyond July 22 for someone who is in position to compete for a Super Bowl berth to develop a sudden need for his services.