Chargers use unrestricted free agent tender on J.K. Dobbins

  
Published April 29, 2025 01:18 PM

The Chargers have joined the Browns in utilizing their option to apply an unrestricted free agent tender on one of their players.

The NFL’s morning transaction report for Tuesday shows that the Chargers have applied the tender to running back J.K. Dobbins, who became a free agent at the start of the league year last March.

Under the terms of the tender, the Chargers will have exclusive negotiating rights with Dobbins if he has not signed with a team at the start of training camp. He would stand to make $3.428 million if he played out the year under the tender.

If Dobbins does sign with another team, the move will still count in the compensatory pick formula for both the Chargers and Dobbins’s new team. The Browns used the same tender on wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Dobbins joined the Chargers last year after being limited to nine games over three seasons for the Ravens because of injury. He ran 195 times for 905 yards and nine touchdowns before finishing second in comeback player of the year voting.

The Chargers signed Najee Harris as a free agent and drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round, so a Dobbins return would give them a lot of depth in the backfield.