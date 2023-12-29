Steelers chase spot in playoffs, while also trying to avoid basement for first time since 1988

The Steelers still have a chance to make it to the playoffs. They also have a chance to land in last place in the AFC North.

They haven’t brought up the rear in the AFC North (or, before that, AFC Central) in 35 years.

In 1988, the Steelers finished 5-11, five games behind the Oilers and the Browns and six games behind the Bengals, who would get to the Super Bowl that season. Since then, the Steelers have avoided last place every single year.

Currently, the Steelers are tied with the Bengals. Pittsburgh holds the head-to-head tiebreaker, thanks to sweeping Cincinnati this season.

The Steelers play at Seattle and at Baltimore to finish the season. The Bengals visit the Chiefs and host the Browns. If the Bengals pick up one game in the final two weeks, the Steelers will be back in last place for the first time in a long, long time.