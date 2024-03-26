Steelers reportedly will sign Cordarrelle Patterson

The Steelers continue to show Jerry Jones what “all-in” means.

Pittsburgh is expected to sign veteran kick returner and offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6 million deal, according to NFL Media.

It’s surely no coincidence that Cordarrelle got a new deal on the same day the NFL revolutionized the kickoff. With more returns than even potentially on the docket for 2024, Patterson could have more of an impact than ever.

A first-round pick in 2013, Patterson has played for the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Bears, and Falcons. He has nine career kickoff returns for a touchdown, an all-time record.

He also can contribute offensively, both as a runner and receiver. In 2021 with the Falcons, Patterson had 1,166 yards from scrimmage, with 618 rushing and 548 receiving.

But it’s his skills as a kickoff returner that surely made him attractive to the Steelers. And if he can take advantage of the new configuration and blow through the cluster of coverage players for long gains, Pittsburgh’s opponents will soon be kicking the ball through the end zone and letting the Steelers start their drives from the 30.