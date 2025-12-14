Steelers TE Darnell Washington has cleared concussion protocol

The Steelers are set to have tight end Darnell Washington in the lineup against the Dolphins on Monday night.

Washington suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens and was listed as questionable on Saturday after a week of limited practices. The Steelers announced on Sunday morning that Washington has cleared concussion protocol and no longer has an injury designation for Monday’s home game.

Washington has played in all 13 games this season and has 23 catches for 288 yards and a touchdown. He also plays a key role as a blocker for Pittsburgh.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) is still listed as questionable for the Steelers. Cornerback James Pierre (calf), offensive lineman Andrus Peat (concussion), and edge rusher T.J. Watt (lung) have been ruled out.