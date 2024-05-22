Stetson Bennett is present and practicing at Rams OTAs

The Rams surprised many by making Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett a fourth-round pick in 2023. He ultimately landed on the non-football injury/illness list early in the season and was gone for the rest of the year.

He’s now back with the team at OTAs. Coach Sean McVay addressed Bennett’s return with reporters on Tuesday.

“Once we got through the season — he’s done a great job,” McVay said. “He’s got a good look in his eye. I really appreciate the way that he’s come to work. He’s been really attentive in the meetings. I think [quarterbacks coach] Dave Ragone has done a great job with the quarterbacks as a whole. His command, his ability to communicate, and Stetson’s had a couple good days and it’s been good having him out here.”

They need Bennett around, and they need him to develop. Current backup Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the first two games of the year due to a PED violation. The only other option on the schedule is Dresser Winn.

Bennett also could potentially be an option after Matthew Stafford. Whenever that time comes.