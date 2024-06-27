Sunday Ticket jury finishes for the day

The jury in the Sunday Ticket trial has concluded its first day of deliberations.

Via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, the jury has gone home for the night. They’re scheduled to resume on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. PT.

In civil cases, a quick verdict is good news for the defense. The longer a jury is out, the more likely a win for the plaintiff becomes.

Unlike criminal trials, it’s not simply a question of up-or-down innocence or guilt. The jury first must find that the defendant committed a violation of one or more legal standards. Then, if so, damages must be calculated. It simply takes more time to find for the plaintiff in a civl action..

The jury didn’t do much deliberating today, given that Wednesday included jury instructions and closing arguments from both sides. Thursday is the first full day of talks. Then, possibly, Friday.

And remember this — the judge could still enter judgment for the NFL even if the plaintiffs secure a massive verdict.

The class action, encompassing more than 2.4 million consumers, attacks the NFL’s pricing methodology for Sunday Ticket as an antitrust violation. The plaintiffs claim the league requires its Sunday Ticket partner to overcharge for the package (and to not make a single-team option available) in order to get more consumers to watch the games available on CBS and/or Fox in their local markets.

However it plays out, the information that has come to light in the trial could force the league to consider making more options available to consumers. That would be a win for all consumers.