T.J. Watt: “Absolutely unacceptable” that I haven’t won a playoff game

The Steelers won a playoff game in January 2017. Just a few months before the Steelers made linebacker T.J. Watt the 30th pick in the draft.

Since then, the Steelers haven’t won in the postseason. Which means that Watt never has.

In an upcoming interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Watt is asked what motivates him. And it doesn’t take long for him to get to his playoff blemish.

“Trying to be the best,” Watt said. “Trying to be the best that I can be. . . And winning a Super Bowl is no doubt motivating me and winning a playoff game is absolutely motivating me. It’s something that we haven’t been able to do since I’ve been there.

“I think that’s absolutely unacceptable and that is what’s attached to my name right now, and I have to answer for that. As much as it sucks, when you say, ‘TJ Watt: X, Y, Z,’ you also say, ‘TJ Watt: Not won a playoff game.’”

Does that really bother him?

“Oh, it genuinely bothers me, because I’m a part of those teams,” Watt said. “As much as I’m only one player as much as whoever’s one player, like you are putting your hand in the pile too. I feel like I can make a difference enough to help win a playoff game and to have that to your legacy, especially when you play for an organization that has six Super Bowls. . . . It’s like, ‘TJ Watt: Yeah, great individual player. But what’s the team success? And that’s what really bothers me.’”

The Steelers seem to be all in to end an eight-year streak of playoff futility. Since the fist time the Steelers won a playoff game in December 1972, it’s the longest stretch between postseason success. By three years.

And counting.

They're counting on Watt to make the difference.