T.J. Watt heads to locker room after injury in third quarter

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has made his impact felt on Saturday with a pair of sacks, but his team may not have him for the final minutes of their game against the Ravens.

Watt collided with defensive lineman Montravius Adams while rushing Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley on a third down pass and stayed down while pounding his fist on the ground after the play. He made his way to the sideline medical tent for an examination of what appeared to be a left leg injury and then walked back to the locker room with members of the Steelers medical staff.

Watt now has 19 sacks on the season, which puts him two ahead of Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson for the league lead. It would be his third time leading the league in that metric, which would be a record since sacks became an official stat in 1982 but that’s an afterthought for the Steelers right now.

Ravens linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips and safety Geno Stone have also left with injuries and the score remains 7-7 as the game moves into the fourth quarter.