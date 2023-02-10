 Skip navigation
Taylor Lewan expects to be released, will weigh "pros and cons" of continuing to play

  
Published February 10, 2023 07:39 AM
Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week Two of the 2022 season and that may also go down as the last time he’s on an NFL field.

Lewan has missed 30 games over the last three seasons because of knee problems and the Titans can reclaim his entire 2023 cap hit of just over $14.8 million by cutting him this offseason. Lewan believes the Titans will go that route and he will take some time to contemplate whether he is going to try to return for a 10th professional season.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans — that will happen,” Lewan said, via the team’s website. “I truly believe that in my heart of hearts. Then I have to go into a situation that I’ve never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football.”

If Lewan does decide to continue playing, he indicated that he is open to returning to the Titans for a reduced salary, but it looks like any decision on that front won’t be an immediate one.