TE Cade Otton could miss Bucs opener with a leg injury

The Buccaneers are expected to be without left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin in Week 1, but the offensive absences against the Falcons may not be stopping there.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday that tight end Cade Otton is also at risk of missing the game. Otton dealt with a hamstring injury this summer and he now has another lower body issue.

“He is sore,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “He has another leg injury in addition to that [hamstring], so he will be out a little bit.”

Payne Durham, Devin Culp, and Ko Kieft are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster.