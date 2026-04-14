 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bakerbirthday_260414.jpg
Mayfield is one of the ‘underrated’ QBs in the NFL
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260414.jpg
Could Patriots acquire Brown for a second rounder?
nbc_pft_patriotssuperbowl_260414.jpg
How will Patriots move on from Vrabel headlines?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bakerbirthday_260414.jpg
Mayfield is one of the ‘underrated’ QBs in the NFL
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260414.jpg
Could Patriots acquire Brown for a second rounder?
nbc_pft_patriotssuperbowl_260414.jpg
How will Patriots move on from Vrabel headlines?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TE Eli Stowers visits the Broncos

  
Published April 14, 2026 08:26 AM

Former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers is meeting with the Broncos before the window for pre-draft visits closes this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stowers is visiting Denver on Tuesday. Stowers also visited with the Rams, Titans and Cowboys recently.

Stowers is a converted quarterback who made stops at Texas A&M and New Mexico — where he was beaten out at quarterback by future Vandy teammate Diego Pavia — before heading to Nashville. He won the Mackey Award in 2025 after posting 62 catches for 769 yards and four touchdowns.

Stowers has acknowledged the need to continue improving as a blocker given his late shift to his current position, but his receiving prowess and upside have many projecting him to get selected in the first couple of days of the draft next week.