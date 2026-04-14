TE Eli Stowers visits the Broncos

Former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers is meeting with the Broncos before the window for pre-draft visits closes this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stowers is visiting Denver on Tuesday. Stowers also visited with the Rams, Titans and Cowboys recently.

Stowers is a converted quarterback who made stops at Texas A&M and New Mexico — where he was beaten out at quarterback by future Vandy teammate Diego Pavia — before heading to Nashville. He won the Mackey Award in 2025 after posting 62 catches for 769 yards and four touchdowns.

Stowers has acknowledged the need to continue improving as a blocker given his late shift to his current position, but his receiving prowess and upside have many projecting him to get selected in the first couple of days of the draft next week.