Terry Fontenot: Falcons will cooperate with tampering investigation, control what we can control

  
Published April 24, 2024 07:10 AM

The NFL announced on Tuesday that they will not wrap up their investigation into potential tampering by the Falcons in their pursuit of quarterback Kirk Cousins earlier this year before the start of the draft on Thursday night.

That means the Falcons will not be at risk of losing any of their picks, including the eighth overall selection in the first round, and General Manager Terry Fontenot said at a press conference on Tuesday that the team will continue to do what’s asked by the league until the investigation wraps up.

“The league has been very communicative with us and throughout the whole process,” Fontenot said, via Charles Odum of the Associated Press. “I really appreciate them. We’ve obviously cooperated and provided them all the information. Again, not really any update from our end. We’ll just continue to cooperate and control what you can control as we get ready for this draft. We’re excited moving forward.”

Cousins said that he had contact with Falcons team officials before they were authorized to speak with him directly, but the team has said they do not believe they violated any rules before signing the quarterback in March.