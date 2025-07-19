Texans agree to terms with second-round OT Aireontae Ersery

The Texans signed wide receiver Jayden Higgins to a fully guaranteed deal on May 8, the first time in history for a second-round pick to receive a fully guaranteed deal. It delayed most of the rest of the second round from reaching deals for weeks.

One of the 30 second-round picks who went into this week unsigned was Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.

The team, though, reached agreement with the 48th overall pick Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. It is unclear what percentage of Ersery’s $9.2 million deal is guaranteed.

Houston now will have all of its draft class under contract for the start of training camp.

Ersery is expected to challenge for a starting tackle job, along with Cam Robinson and Blake Fisher.

The third-team All-American for the University of Minnesota allowed only one sack and one quarterback hit last season. He played mostly left tackle in college, taking three snaps at left guard and seven at right tackle the past three seasons.