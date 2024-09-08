 Skip navigation
Texans lead Colts 12-7 at halftime

  
Published September 8, 2024 02:37 PM

The Texans lead the Colts 12-7 at halftime. It could be more.

Officials and Houston botched the end of the half. They reviewed a catch by Dalton Schultz that was upheld, but the review came after a spike by C.J. Stroud. Officials initially put 15 seconds on the clock, but after a Colts timeout to complain, the clock was reset to 5 seconds.

The clock, though, didn’t start on the snap but before the snap, and time expired on a Stroud incompletion with the Texans at the Indianapolis 31.

Coach DeMeco Ryans took blame for not having his field goal unit on the field for the final play.

Stroud is 12-of-17 for 149 yards with a touchdown, with Nico Collins catching three for 79 yards. Stefon Diggs went over 10,000 receiving yards for his career on his first catch and his third went for a 9-yard touchdown.

Joe Mixon has nine carries for 55 yards, and Ka’imi Fairbairn has field goals of 51 and 50 yards.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has had his ups and downs. He threw a 60-yard dime to Alec Pierce but is only 6-of-12 for 93 yards with a touchdown and an interception, a Calen Bullock pick with the Colts threatening. Richardson has four carries for 43 yards, and Jonathan Taylor has run for 30 yards on 10 carries.

The Texans have outgained the Colts 207 to 155.