Texans receivers Tank Dell, Noah Brown expect to play vs. Broncos

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud should have a full complement of wide receivers today.

Texans receivers Tank Dell and Noah Brown, both of whom were listed as questionable on the injury report, are both expected to play, according to multiple reports.

Dell has emerged as one of the best rookie receivers in football this season and has become, along with Nico Collins, Stroud’s go-to target. Brown is a big-play threat who leads the NFL with an average of 20.9 yards per catch, but he has missed most of this season, playing just five games.

The 6-5 Texans are three-point favorites over the 6-5 Broncos in a matchup that has significant playoff implications in the AFC.