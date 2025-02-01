The number of Justin Tucker accusers has increased from six to 10

Three more massage therapists have accused Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate behavior.

The Baltimore Banner, which broke the original story regarding the allegations of six Baltimore-area massage therapists, now reports that another group of individuals accuse Tucker of misconduct.

One woman, per the report, claims that Tucker “stroked her inner thigh during a massage and left what she believed to be ejaculate on the table.”

Another woman produced what she said was an internal report made to her employer, The QG spa, about Tucker in 2015. Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner has posted a screen shot of the letter.

The woman who made the internal complaint told The Baltimore Banner that she previously feared speaking out publicly.

“The reason I didn’t go forward with it before was because I was terrified,” she said. “What if I’m the only one who comes forward? I’m just some girl, and I’m going up against the king of Baltimore.”

Three others told The Baltimore Banner that she had described the incident to them when it occurred, with details regarding the letter she sent to management of The QG spa.

Two spas, per the report, Ojas and Studio 921, have banned Tucker from returning. Old tweets and at least one Reddit post referred to Tucker being banned from spas at least three years ago.

Tucker’s lawyers have denied all allegations. On Friday, they pointed The Baltimore Banner to Tucker’s statement posted on Twitter, in which he broadly and flatly denied all allegations.

The SBWD law firm in Baltimore now represents the woman who sent the internal letter to The QG management and five others who claim Tucker acted inappropriately.

“Often in cases involving alleged inappropriate sexual behavior, when certain individuals are brave enough to come forward it empowers others to share their experiences,” the SWBS attorneys said in an email to The Baltimore Banner.

One of their six clients has not yet spoken to The Baltimore Banner. That brings the total number of accusers to 10.

The NFL previously said it would “look into” the situation. In 2022, Ravens coach John Harbaugh responded to a question about the 11-game suspension the league had recently imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for similar allegations by referring to the franchise’s “zero tolerance” policy on matters of that nature.

As explained on Friday, Tucker could short-circuit the NFL’s investigation by resolving all potential claims with settlement agreements that include confidentiality clauses. That would prevent the NFL, which has no subpoena power, from gathering information from any of the accusers.

Cutting off the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy investigation wouldn’t insulate Tucker from all potential consequences. He has a non-guaranteed base salary of $4.2 million for 2025. The Ravens could release Tucker at any time without owing him anything more.

If/when the situation reaches critical mass (and that might have already happened), the Ravens become far more likely to take action. Their abrupt release of running back Ray Rice happened only after the video of the incident on his then-fiancé became public. Before the footage was leaked, the Ravens stood by Rice — even though it was known that Rice had knocked her unconscious, which was followed by an indictment for aggravated assault and entry into a pre-trial diversion program.

The team’s support for Rice included an awkward press conference, which included the victim saying she “deeply regret[s]” her role in the situation that left her unconscious on the floor of an Atlantic City elevator. That support evaporated as soon as the knowledge of what had happened was supplemented with visual proof of it.