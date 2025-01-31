Old tweets hinted at the Justin Tucker allegations

Allegations against Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of improper conduct during massage therapy sessions first surfaced on Thursday. (Tucker strongly denies the claims.) However, hints of a potential issue have lingered online for multiple years.

Eric Blum of the Daily Mail has posted an item linking three tweets from 2021 regarding Tucker being banned from one or more spas in Baltimore.

There’s also a seemingly prescient comment on Reddit from a year ago. (We won’t quote it here. You can click the link if you want to see what was said.)

While these items have no direct relevance to whether the allegations are, or aren’t, accurate and credible, they tend to show that this isn’t some sudden or new thing. Someone apparently knew something about the accusations that first surfaced a day ago in The Baltimore Banner, a while ago.