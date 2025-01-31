 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Old tweets hinted at the Justin Tucker allegations

  
Published January 31, 2025 09:18 AM

Allegations against Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of improper conduct during massage therapy sessions first surfaced on Thursday. (Tucker strongly denies the claims.) However, hints of a potential issue have lingered online for multiple years.

Eric Blum of the Daily Mail has posted an item linking three tweets from 2021 regarding Tucker being banned from one or more spas in Baltimore.

There’s also a seemingly prescient comment on Reddit from a year ago. (We won’t quote it here. You can click the link if you want to see what was said.)

While these items have no direct relevance to whether the allegations are, or aren’t, accurate and credible, they tend to show that this isn’t some sudden or new thing. Someone apparently knew something about the accusations that first surfaced a day ago in The Baltimore Banner, a while ago.