In discussing Deshaun Watson’s suspension, Ravens coach John Harbaugh cited “zero tolerance” policy

It’s unclear what the NFL or the Ravens will do in the aftermath of allegations from six women that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior during massage-therapy sessions. (Tucker strongly denies the accusations.) However, after the NFL imposed an 11-game suspension on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022, Ravens coach John Harbaugh addressed the Watson situation following a training-camp practice.

“I do have a lot of opinions on it,” Harbaugh said at the time. “I’m just not at liberty to share them at this time. That’s for the league to decide.

Harbaugh referred to the Ravens’ position on players mistreating women, as shaped by its abrupt termination of running back Ray Rice after video surfaced of the assault he committed against his then-fiancé.

“I respect what [owner] Steve Bisciotti and [former team president] Dick Cass created here almost 10 years ago,” Harbaugh said. “Basically, we’re kind of zero tolerance. You have to know the truth, you have to try to understand the circumstances, but we’ve stayed away from that particular situation — when we draft players, when we sign them as free agents. That’s Steve’s decision, and I’m glad that we have that policy.”

Those words have potential application to Tucker’s case. Although Harbaugh specifically mentioned ascertaining “the truth,” the reality is that specialists are easily replaceable. With Tucker struggling through stretches of 2024 — and with Tucker having a $4.2 million non-guaranteed salary in 2025 — the Ravens might eventually decide it’s time to move on.