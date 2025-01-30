 Skip navigation
NFL, Ravens say they take allegations against Justin Tucker seriously

  
Published January 30, 2025 03:28 PM

The NFL and the Ravens say they recognize the seriousness of the allegations that surfaced today accusing Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual contact with massage therapists.

The league and the team released brief and similar statements vowing to look into the matter.

“We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter,” the league’s statement said.

“We are aware of the Baltimore Banner’s story regarding Justin Tucker. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation,” the Ravens’ statement said.

Tucker denies the allegations that he purposely exposed himself and brushed his penis against massage therapists while they were conducting therapeutic massages on him. There is no lawsuit or criminal charge, but the NFL could still suspend Tucker if its own investigation finds the accusations credible.