Thunderstorms enter forecast for Seahawks-49ers

  
Published January 14, 2023 02:40 AM
nbc_csu_seahawks49ersprev_230113
January 13, 2023 12:01 PM
Mike Florio explains why he's "stunned" by San Francisco's two-score advantage entering a home showdown against NFC West rivals the Seahawks, Chris Simms shares why Seattle needs to change their offensive approach, and the two are on the same page with their selections.

Weather will be an issue today in Santa Clara, where the 49ers host the Seahawks in the first game of the wild-card round. That has been known for days. Now, based on the forecast available at Weather.com , a new wrinkle has trickled into the mix.

Thunderstorms become a potential factor at 4:00 p.m. local time. With the game starting at 1:30 p.m. PT, that puts a potential stoppage for lightning on the table in the fourth quarter of the game.

Rain is a given. The heavier stuff should fall in the morning, several hours before kickoff. Regardless, the conditions will be anything but pristine for the third game of the year between division rivals.

San Francisco won the first two; if weather serves to equalize in any way the talent gap between the teams, Seattle could perhaps put even more icing on the cake of a season in which the franchise far outperformed its expectations, post-Russell Wilson.