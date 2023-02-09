 Skip navigation
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Thursday’s PFT Live is headlined by Justin Jefferson

  
Published February 8, 2023 07:54 PM
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_230208
February 8, 2023 02:35 PM
CeeDee Lamb joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe keys to defeat their NFC East rival, what he’s learned from the way Dak Prescott handles criticism, wanting to win for Jerry Jones and more.

He’s an MVP candidate. He’s the PFT offensive player of the year. And he’s joining PFT Live on Thursday.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will sit down with Chris Simms and me for tomorrow’s show.

Other Thursday guests include Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Commanders running back Brian Robinson, Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph, and former NFL quarterback Shaun King.

It all gets rolling at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, live on Peacock, SiriusXM 85, and Sky Sports NFL.

If you’ve missed any of the interviews we’ve done this week, check out the podcast feed for conversations with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Commanders coach Ron Rivera, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, Hall of Famer Joe Montana, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, and many more.