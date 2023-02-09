Thursday’s PFT Live is headlined by Justin Jefferson

He’s an MVP candidate. He’s the PFT offensive player of the year. And he’s joining PFT Live on Thursday.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will sit down with Chris Simms and me for tomorrow’s show.

Other Thursday guests include Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Commanders running back Brian Robinson, Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph, and former NFL quarterback Shaun King.

It all gets rolling at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, live on Peacock, SiriusXM 85, and Sky Sports NFL.

If you’ve missed any of the interviews we’ve done this week, check out the podcast feed for conversations with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Commanders coach Ron Rivera, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, Hall of Famer Joe Montana, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, and many more.