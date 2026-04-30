Titans announce that they’ve exercised 2027 option on Peter Skoronski’s contract

The Titans have secured left guard Peter Skoronski’s services for the 2027 season.

They announced that they have exercised their fifth-year option on Skoronski’s rookie contract. Reports earlier this month indicated that the Titans planned to make this move ahead of the May 1 deadline.

Skoronski is now guaranteed $19.072 million in 2027. He is also eligible to sign an extension at any point and Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi said at the Scouting Combine that the team hopes to reach agreement on such a deal.

Skoronski joined the Titans as the 11th overall pick in 2023. He has started all 48 games that he’s played for the Titans.