NFL Sunday Ticket case returns to court in March
NFL TV rights fees could double in near future
NBA's approach doesn't 'eliminate' tanking

Titans hire Tanzel Smart as assistant defensive line coach, announce full staff

  
Published February 20, 2026 04:42 PM

The Titans announced a final addition to defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s coaching staff on Friday.

Assistant defensive line coach Tanzel Smart has joined the staff. Smart played for Saleh with the Jets and spent the 2025 season on the Cowboys’ staff.

The Titans retained assistant head coach/special teams coordinator John Fassell, senior defensive assistant Ben Bloom, offensive assistant Trevor Browder, running backs coach Randy Jordan, defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden, assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart, and tight ends coach Luke Stocker from last year’s staff.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, defensive backs/nickels coach Dalton Hilliard, offensive assistant/game management coach Cade Knox, wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, defensive backs/safeties coach Marquand Manuel, offensive assistant John Rudnicki, defensive assistant Ahmed Saleh, quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams and chief of staff Rob Dadona are the other new faces in Tennessee.