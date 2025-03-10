Titans to re-sign CB Darrell Baker, OL Andrew Rupcich

The Titans struck deals with a couple of their exclusive rights free agents on Monday.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with cornerback Darrell Baker and offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich. They also re-signed long snapper Morgan Cox and reached agreements with a pair of free agents — defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and offensive tackle Dan Moore — on Monday.

Baker joined the Titans in 2024 after two seasons with the Colts and he appeared in every game. He made nine starts and finished the year with 40 tackles and five passes defensed.

Rupcich has played in 12 games and made two starts for the Titans over the last two seasons.