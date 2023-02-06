 Skip navigation
Tom Brady says he will start on Fox in 2024

  
Published February 6, 2023 08:36 AM
February 2, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack every aspect of Tom Brady’s move to retire, including the timing of the announcement, what factors contributed to the decision, if he’ll change his mind and more.

Tom Brady isn’t in any hurry to go to the broadcast booth.

Brady revealed today that his next gig, as an announcer for Fox, won’t start until the 2024 season. In an interview with Colin Cowherd, Brady said he and Fox agreed that he wouldn’t start this upcoming season but would instead wait until the following season.

Last year, Brady and Fox agreed on a 10-year, $375 million contract that would allow him to become the No. 1 game analyst on the network’s Sunday afternoon broadcasts as soon as he was ready to leave the field for the booth. But while he has left the field, he wants a year off before he goes into the booth.

Complicating matters is that Greg Olsen, Fox’s current No. 1 analyst, has been drawing good reviews for the quality of his work during the playoffs. If Olsen does well on Sunday at the Super Bowl, he’ll have a lot of momentum going into next season, and if NFL fans recognize Olsen as one of the best broadcasters in the business in 2023, it’s going to be awfully hard for Fox to demote him in 2024.

So whether Brady actually becomes the No. 1 analyst on Fox still remains to be seen. But if it does happen, it will be in 2024, not 2023.