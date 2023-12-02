Travis Etienne is questionable, but Jaguars expect him to play

The Jaguars list running back Travis Etienne Jr. as questionable to play Monday night with an injury to his ribs.

But coach Doug Pederson said Saturday that Etienne will play against the Bengals.

Etienne played through his injury in Week 12, playing 47 of 76 offensive snaps and finishing with 86 yards from scrimmage. He was limited in all three practices this week.

He has 1,038 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns.

The Jaguars also have D’Ernest Johnson and rookie Tank Bigsby.

The Bengals rank last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed.

The Jaguars also list cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), tight end Luke Farrell (toe) and tight end Brenton Strange (foot) as questionable.