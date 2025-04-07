Travis Hunter says he can play every snap from scrimmage if someone gives him the chance

Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter reiterated Monday that he wants to play both positions in the NFL, just like he did at Colorado.

Hunter did not participate in on-field drills at the Scouting Combine, and he was not expected to do anything at Colorado’s Pro Day on Friday. But he ended up running routes and catching passes for Shedeur Sanders.

That led to speculation that if he had to choose a position, he would pick offense over defense.

Hunter doesn’t want there to be a decision.

"[I want to play] both. Just like you saw me play [in college],” he said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, played 688 defensive snaps and 672 on offense last season. He was asked Monday how many snaps he thought he could play in the NFL.

“All of them if they gave me the chance and the opportunity to do it,” Hunter said.

Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik was the last true two-way player in the NFL, and he finished his career in 1962. Deion Sanders, Hunter’s coach at Colorado, was a returner in addition to his full-time role as a cornerback and played a little wide receiver.

In 1996 with the Cowboys, Sanders caught 36 passes for 475 yards and a touchdown in addition to earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors at corner.

Being a two-day player in the NFL would require even more of Hunter, with offensive meetings, defensive meetings, defensive back meetings and wide receiver meetings. To that, Hunter said no problem.

“Well, we’ve kind of got 24 hours in a day. We probably for about sleep eight of those, so we’ve probably got 16 more. All of them dedicated to football,” he said.

Some teams see Hunter as a cornerback to start and others have him as a wide receiver. No one has come out and said they would give Hunter a chance to do both, at least not as a rookie. Hunter, though, is going to push for the chance to prove he can do it.