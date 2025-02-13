Travis Kelce has 35 catches in Super Bowls, breaking Jerry Rice’s all-time record

The Chiefs had a game to forget at Super Bowl LIX, but Travis Kelce earned a place in NFL history.

Kelce’s four catches against the Eagles gave him a total of 35 in his five Super Bowls, which is the most for any player in Super Bowl history.

The previous record belonged to Jerry Rice, who had 33 catches in his four Super Bowls.

Kelce will likely own the record for many years, as no active player has even half as many catches in Super Bowls as he does. Tyreek Hill is second among active players with 16, and DeVonta Smith is third with 11.

Kelce is still well behind Rice’s Super Bowl records for career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns: Rice had 589 receiving yards in Super Bowls to Kelce’s 389, and Rice had eight receiving touchdowns in Super Bowl’s to Kelce’s two.