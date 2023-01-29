Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman officially active for Chiefs

Tight end Travis Kelce was an unexpected addition to the Chiefs injury report on Friday, but his back issues aren’t going to keep him from playing in the AFC Championship Game.

A report on Sunday morning indicated Kelce was good to go after being listed as questionable on Friday and he avoided the inactive list when the Chiefs handed it in 90 minutes ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

Wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) were also listed as questionable. Hardman is active for the first time since Week Nine while Watson is not playing.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tackle Darian Kinnard, tight end Blake Bell, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and defensive end Malik Herring are also out for Kansas City.

The Bengals ruled right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) out on Friday. Max Scharping will start in place of Cappa with Jackson Carman taking over for Williams.

Quarterback Jake Browning, running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, defensive end Jeff Gunter, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele are also inactive.