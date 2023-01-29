 Skip navigation
2023 Wimbledon Men's Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Wimbledon Men's Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman officially active for Chiefs

  
Published January 29, 2023 12:15 PM
Tight end Travis Kelce was an unexpected addition to the Chiefs injury report on Friday, but his back issues aren’t going to keep him from playing in the AFC Championship Game.

A report on Sunday morning indicated Kelce was good to go after being listed as questionable on Friday and he avoided the inactive list when the Chiefs handed it in 90 minutes ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

Wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) were also listed as questionable. Hardman is active for the first time since Week Nine while Watson is not playing.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tackle Darian Kinnard, tight end Blake Bell, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and defensive end Malik Herring are also out for Kansas City.

The Bengals ruled right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) out on Friday. Max Scharping will start in place of Cappa with Jackson Carman taking over for Williams.

Quarterback Jake Browning, running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, defensive end Jeff Gunter, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele are also inactive.