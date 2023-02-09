 Skip navigation
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Travis Kelce: Why am I always open? Andy Reid, baby

  
Published February 9, 2023 08:24 AM
nbc_pft_chiefsdynasty_230208
February 8, 2023 03:18 PM
Andy Reid believes you’re only as good as your next game, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether winning Super Bowl LVII would solidify the Chiefs as a dynasty.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce credits coach Andy Reid for most of the success he’s had in Kansas City’s offense.

Asked today why he’s always open, Kelce said it’s because of the architect of the offense.

“Why am I always open? I say it all the time: Andy Reid, baby. Big Red,” Kelce said. “He can dial stuff up at the right time, create some things at the right time, and then on top of that everybody’s doing their jobs. It’s not just a me go out there and get open type play. I’m sure you guys like to think that, but there’s a lot of madness to it, and there’s a lot of guys doing their jobs for the big picture. I’m fortunate that I’m playing here, for sure.”

Kelce was drafted in 2013, Reid’s first season as head coach of the Chiefs, and has only known one head coach. With another coach, Kelce may not have become the star he is. But he’s lucky to have landed with one of the best.