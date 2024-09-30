Trevor Lawrence: We have to stay together

The Jaguars have now fallen to 0-4 after Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Texans.

Quarterback Trevor Lawerence said after the game that he felt like the communication and preparation leading up to the game was better in Week 4. But he was still frustrated after several missed opportunities led up to the loss.

“We just have to keep playing. We have to stay together,” Lawrence said in his press conference. “It’s some adversity, It’s been tough, you know, obviously not having the success that we want and it’s a lot of guys in there that put a lot of time in. Coaches and players and really everyone that works with the team. So it’s frustrating, it’s hard, but you have some adversity, you got to get through it, get to the other side of it and it will help you in the long run and that’s what we’re preaching as a team.

“It’s frustrating it’s not going our way and we weren’t able to find a way to win this game. We had some mistakes out there, but we just have to stay together. It’s going to teach us something. It’s going to prepare us for the future and stay positive. There’s things that we did well today, we just have to do more of it and I don’t think we need to blow everything up and start over. We got good players, we have a good scheme offensively. We had great things today, we just got to consistently make those plays. I thought we had a lot of opportunities, so just keep working. That’s the message is just keep working this week.”

Lawrence hasn’t won a start since Week 12 of last season. The Jaguars will have another divisional matchup in Week 5 against the Colts before heading across the pond for a two-week stint in London.