Tua Tagovailoa goes public with concerns about certain teammates

The Dolphins lost again on Sunday, for the fifth time this season. After the game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa pulled back the curtain regarding some of the problems with the team.

“Well, I think it starts with the leadership and helping articulate that for the guys,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “And then what we’re were expecting out of the guys, right? We’re expecting this, are we getting that, are we not getting that? We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late, guys not showing up to player-only meetings. Like, there’s a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make this mandatory, do we not have to make this mandatory? So it’s a lot of things of that nature that we’ve gotta get cleaned up, and it starts with the little things like that.”

Tua then was asked to clarify whether players are late for player-only meetings or whether they’re skipping them. He said they were late.

Coach Mike McDaniel later said Tua was referring to “a couple individuals,” and that Tua decided to go public with his concerns in an effort to rectify the issue.

Here’s another question, that wasn’t asked (yet): How many player-only meetings have the Dolphins had this season?

One is red flag. A series of them is a five-alarm five. Especially since they don’t seem to be working.

Currently, nothing seems to be working for the Dolphins. After Sunday’s lost to the Chargers, they’re now 1-15 against teams with winning records, with nine losses in a row to teams that enter the game above .500.