Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyler Huntley has limited practice, but John Harbaugh says the QB is “on schedule”

  
Published January 11, 2023 12:08 PM
nbc_bfa_nflneutralsitegame_230111
January 11, 2023 03:28 PM
Michael Holley and J.A. Adande debate neutral-site NFL games, which Holley believes are less memorable. But Adande thinks that when the stakes are high, weather should not determine the outcome.

It doesn’t appear this is the week starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will return. Jackson remains out of practice with a knee injury.

The bigger question is: Will Tyler Huntley play in the Ravens’ wild-card playoff game against the Bengals?

The backup quarterback had a limited practice Wednesday with right shoulder and wrist injuries that kept him out in Week 18.

He’s doing a lot better ,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He was out there in practice today and took a bunch of plays. I’d say he’s on schedule, hopefully, and we’ll see where it goes.”

With Jackson and Huntley out Sunday, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown made his first career start. He went 19-of-44 for 286 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble in a 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

The Ravens have averaged 13 points in five games without Jackson, the second worst in the NFL in that stretch.

“Obviously, Lamar is one of one,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. “You look at the two other guys [Huntley and Brown], there is so much trust in both of them. We know with whoever we put out there -- Lamar, Snoop [Huntley] or AB -- we’ll be all right and ready to go.”

Defensive end Calais Campbell (rest), running back Gus Edwards (concussion), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest), long snapper Nick Moore (illness), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (rest), offensive guard Ben Powers (rest), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) did not practice.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) were limited.