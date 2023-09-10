Tyreek Hill 35-yard touchdown gives Dolphins 27-24 lead in second half

The Dolphins and Chargers continue to go back and forth, but it’s Miami that has a three-point lead after a long touchdown in the third quarter.

Tyreek Hill got into the end zone for the first time in 2023 with a 35-yard reception down the right sideline.

Miami’s defense got off the field by sacking Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert deep in L.A. territory. They ended up with the ball on the Chargers’ 35 and it took just one play for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to find an open Hill.

It was a strong recovery from Tagovailoa after he’d tossed an interception to Chargers corner J.C. Jackson to end the club’s previous series.

Hill now has eight receptions for 169 yards with a touchdown.

Entering the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa is 19-of-31 passing for 342 yards with two TDs and a pick.

Herbert opened the second-half scoring with a 1-yard touchdown on a QB sneak with 9:19 left in the third quarter. That capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

The fourth quarter should be entertaining from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.