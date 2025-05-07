Tyrod Taylor: I prepare like I’m the Jets’ starter, but I’m here to support Justin Fields

The Jets declared Justin Fields their starter shortly after signing him, and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor says he can live with that.

Taylor declined to say whether he expected to get a chance to compete for the starting job but told Rich Cimini of ESPN that whether he is in contention for the starting job or not won’t change the way he prepares.

“Whether I did or whether I didn’t, my mindset and the way I condition myself to get ready for a season since my rookie year has been [to] approach each and every day as if you’re the starter,” Taylor said. “As a quarterback, you’re an opportunity away, so you want to be well prepared for that opportunity.”

Taylor, who signed a two-year deal with the Jets last year and backed up Aaron Rodgers in 2024, said he and Fields are friends and he hopes to give Fields a sounding board as a more experienced quarterback.

“We’ve been good friends throughout his time in the league as well,” Taylor said. “So I’m here to support and help the team win in any form or fashion, whether it’s me on the field or whether it’s me being able to shed some light and experience and coach guys through, whether it’s in the quarterback room or any other position. Any knowledge or experience that I could offer to the younger guys that helps the team win, at the end of the day, is what I’m here to do. I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Taylor, who will turn 36 in August, is on his seventh NFL team and always finds a way to make a roster, preparing to be a starter even though he usually isn’t.