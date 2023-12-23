Vikings activate Jordan Hicks from injured reserve

He last played on November 12, in a win over the Saints. Linebacker Jordan Hicks will be back with the Vikings on Sunday.

Hicks was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday, six weeks after a case of compartment syndrome required emergency leg surgery.

The 31-year-old defensive captain joined the Vikings as a free agent in 2022, playing inside linebacker in the team’s first 3-4 defense in decades. He started the first 10 games of the 2023 season before suffering the injury.

The Vikings waived linebacker Nick Vigil in order to create a spot for Hicks.

The Vikings will take any help they can get as they try to turn a 1-4 start into a playoff appearance. If the Vikings win out and if the Lions lose next Saturday night to the Cowboys, the Vikings will win the NFC North.