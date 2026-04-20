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Vikings LB Ivan Pace signed his RFA tender

  
Published April 20, 2026 09:40 AM

Linebacker Ivan Pace has signed a contract with the Vikings for the 2026 season.

Pace’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln said that Pace has signed the restricted free agent tender the team used on him earlier this offseason.

The Vikings tendered Pace at the right of first refusal level, which would have given them a chance to match any outside offer sheet without entitling them to any compensation if Pace moved on. Pace is now set to make $3.52 million for the coming season.

Pace has played in 45 games for Minnesota over the last three seasons. He has 236 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.