Vikings restructure contracts of Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings restructured the deals of two offensive starters as part of their effort to get under the cap ahead of next Wednesday’s start to the new league year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they restructured the deals of wide receiver Justin Jefferson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Pelissero adds that the Vikings still have work to do in order to get below the cap.

Jefferson was set have a cap number of nearly $40 million in 2026 and his cap numbers of over $43 million will be going even higher as a result of the move. Jefferson had 84 catches for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

Darrisaw is signed through 2029 and his cap number was over $22.5 million. He’ll also have more than half of his 2027 salary guaranteed next week.