 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings restructure contracts of Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw

  
Published March 6, 2026 01:22 PM

The Vikings restructured the deals of two offensive starters as part of their effort to get under the cap ahead of next Wednesday’s start to the new league year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they restructured the deals of wide receiver Justin Jefferson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Pelissero adds that the Vikings still have work to do in order to get below the cap.

Jefferson was set have a cap number of nearly $40 million in 2026 and his cap numbers of over $43 million will be going even higher as a result of the move. Jefferson had 84 catches for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

Darrisaw is signed through 2029 and his cap number was over $22.5 million. He’ll also have more than half of his 2027 salary guaranteed next week.