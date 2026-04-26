Vikings sign 19 undrafted free agents

The Vikings did not draft any wide receivers this year, but they added four of them to their roster after the draft ended on Saturday.

The team announced the signing of 19 undrafted free agents to go with their nine draft picks and the group includes wideouts Dillon Bell, Shaleak Knotts, Marcus Sanders Jr., and Luke Wysong.

Bell had 119 catches over four seasons at Georgia while Knotts led Maryland with 717 receiving yards last season. Sanders had 50 catches for 797 yards at Georgia Southern in 2025 and Wysong wrapped up his college time at Arizona after playing four years at New Mexico.

The Vikings also signed North Carolina cornerback Marcus Allen, North Texas cornerback Da’Veawn Armstead, Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Botelho, Texas A&M cornerback Tyreek Chappell, South Carolina defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine, UCF linebacker Keli Lawson, Clemson offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, Dartmouth offensive lineman Delby Lemieux, FIU running back Kejon Owens, Virginia Tech offensive lineman Tomas Rimac, Temple linebacker Cam’Ron Stewart, James Madison safety Jacob Thomas, Georgia punter Brett Thorson, Colorado linebacker Arden Walker, and Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams.