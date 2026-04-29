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Vikings sign DL Eric Johnson

  
Published April 29, 2026 07:42 PM

The Vikings signed defensive lineman Eric Johnson on Wednesday, the team announced.

Johnson, 27, spent last season with the Colts. He played 12 games, seeing action on 131 defensive snaps and 16 on special teams, and totaled six tackles.

He entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2022.

Johnson spent his first two seasons in Indianapolis before the Patriots claimed him off waivers out of the preseason in 2024. He played 11 games for New England.

Johnson rejoined the Colts in May 2025 when they claimed him off waivers from the Patriots.

He has appeared in 51 games, recording 41 tackles, including two for loss, with one sack, three quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.